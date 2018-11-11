In the UK, the Queen and senior members of the royal family attended a remembrance concert on the eve of Armistice Day.
UK royal family attend memorial concert for Armistice Day
The performance was part of a series of events commemorating the lives of all those who have lost their lives in conflict, given extra poignancy this year since it marks the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One.
New married Prince Harry and his wife the Duchess of Sussex were there, as were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
Various celebrities performed at the event including Welsh singer Sir Tom Jones, who sang the song "Coming in on a Wing and Prayer" alongside the Royal Air Force Sqaudronaires.