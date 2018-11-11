U.S. Midterms: Florida recount ordered

The state of Florida is to hold a machine recount of the votes for both the Senate seat and the race for governor. The move, which is a legal requirement, was ordered by officials after the results in both polls fell within a margin of 0.5 percent.

Accusations of fraud and lawsuits have emerged over the Florida contests in recent days, however, the Republican gubernatorial candidate, Ron DeSantis, was certain it has been a fair vote.

"Those results are clear and unambiguous just as they were on election night. And I am honoured by the trust that Floridians have placed in me to serve as your next governor."

His Democrat opponent, Andrew Gillum, had already conceded but it was after that the margin between the two narrowed to trigger the recount.

"I am replacing my words of concession with an uncompromised and unapologetic call that we count every single vote," said Andrew Gillum. "We count every vote. And I say this recognising that my fate in this may or may not change."

In neighbouring Georgia, Democrat candidate Stacy Abrams was refusing to concede in the race for governor against Republican incumbent Brian Kemp. He claimed victory on Wednesday but campaign officials for Abrams have launched a legal challenge to make sure all votes are counted. With two of the largest counties still to declare they were still hoping to force a runoff.