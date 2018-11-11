BREAKING NEWS

In pictures: Armistice centenary in Europe

Thousands of people Sunday gathered in Europe and around the world to mark the centenary of the armistice that ended World War I.

Dozens of world leaders gathered in Paris for a ceremony, with France's president, Emmanuel Macron, leading tributes to the millions of soldiers who died.

US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and dozens of princes, monarchs, presidents and prime ministers joined Macron to mark the moment guns fell silent across Europe a century ago.

Elsewhere, citizens, servicemen and women, and military veterans paid tribute to the fallen in their communities, while history enthusiasts carried out reenactments from the Great War.

REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Armed Forces of Malta soldiers stand by the War Memorial cenotaph as poppies rain down during a Remembrance Sunday commemoration, Floriana, Malta.REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS
World leaders attend a commemoration ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris, France.Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool
French President Emmanuel Macron re-lights the eternal flame at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France.REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool

REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
An Armed Forces of Malta soldier inverts his rifle during a Remembrance Sunday commemoration in Floriana.REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

REUTERS/Lee Smith
A sand drawing of William Jonas, a soldier killed in action, on the beach at Seahouses in Northumberland, Britain.REUTERS/Lee Smith

REUTERS/Carl Recine
A child looks at the names on the stones with an army veteran at the base of the Armed Forces Memorial at the National Arboretum, Alrewas, Staffordshire, Britain.REUTERS/Carl Recine

REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Veteran soldiers march across Horse Guards Parade before attending a National Service of Remembrance at The Centoph in Westminster, London, Britain.REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS
Saint-Cyr students pose with West Point students ahead of a commemoration ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris.Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Military veterans parade along Whitehall during a National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph in Westminster, London, Britain.REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Britain's Princess Anne watches as military veterans march across Horse Guards Parade during a National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph in Westminster, London, Britain.REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A British Merchant Navy veteran takes part in a ceremony at the war memorial cenotaph in Floriana, Malta.REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A veteran soldier waits on Horseguards parade before attending a service at The Centoph in Westminster, London, Britain.REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A World War One Historical Association member dressed as Poilu (French soldiers from World War One) on the beach of the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France.REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
Ceremony in Mindeparken, Aarhus, DenmarkBo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

Elsewhere in the world, citizens and governments alike marked the centenary.

In Australia, the sails of the iconic Sydney Opera House were decorated with vibrant red poppies.

REUTERS/David Gray
A ferry passes in front of the Sydney Opera House as red poppies are projected onto the sails, Australia.REUTERS/David Gray

REUTERS/David Gray
Members of the public place floating poppies onto a pond during a memorial service at the ANZAC Memorial in Sydney.REUTERS/David Gray

