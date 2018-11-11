In pictures: Armistice centenary in Europe

Thousands of people Sunday gathered in Europe and around the world to mark the centenary of the armistice that ended World War I.
Dozens of world leaders gathered in Paris for a ceremony, with France's president, Emmanuel Macron, leading tributes to the millions of soldiers who died.
US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and dozens of princes, monarchs, presidents and prime ministers joined Macron to mark the moment guns fell silent across Europe a century ago.
Elsewhere, citizens, servicemen and women, and military veterans paid tribute to the fallen in their communities, while history enthusiasts carried out reenactments from the Great War.
Elsewhere in the world, citizens and governments alike marked the centenary.
In Australia, the sails of the iconic Sydney Opera House were decorated with vibrant red poppies.