In pictures: Armistice centenary in Europe

Thousands of people Sunday gathered in Europe and around the world to mark the centenary of the armistice that ended World War I.

Dozens of world leaders gathered in Paris for a ceremony, with France's president, Emmanuel Macron, leading tributes to the millions of soldiers who died.

US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and dozens of princes, monarchs, presidents and prime ministers joined Macron to mark the moment guns fell silent across Europe a century ago.

Elsewhere, citizens, servicemen and women, and military veterans paid tribute to the fallen in their communities, while history enthusiasts carried out reenactments from the Great War.

Armed Forces of Malta soldiers stand by the War Memorial cenotaph as poppies rain down during a Remembrance Sunday commemoration, Floriana, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

World leaders attend a commemoration ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris, France. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

French President Emmanuel Macron re-lights the eternal flame at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool

An Armed Forces of Malta soldier inverts his rifle during a Remembrance Sunday commemoration in Floriana. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A sand drawing of William Jonas, a soldier killed in action, on the beach at Seahouses in Northumberland, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith

A child looks at the names on the stones with an army veteran at the base of the Armed Forces Memorial at the National Arboretum, Alrewas, Staffordshire, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Veteran soldiers march across Horse Guards Parade before attending a National Service of Remembrance at The Centoph in Westminster, London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Saint-Cyr students pose with West Point students ahead of a commemoration ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

Military veterans parade along Whitehall during a National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph in Westminster, London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Britain's Princess Anne watches as military veterans march across Horse Guards Parade during a National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph in Westminster, London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A British Merchant Navy veteran takes part in a ceremony at the war memorial cenotaph in Floriana, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A veteran soldier waits on Horseguards parade before attending a service at The Centoph in Westminster, London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A World War One Historical Association member dressed as Poilu (French soldiers from World War One) on the beach of the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Ceremony in Mindeparken, Aarhus, Denmark Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

Elsewhere in the world, citizens and governments alike marked the centenary.

In Australia, the sails of the iconic Sydney Opera House were decorated with vibrant red poppies.

A ferry passes in front of the Sydney Opera House as red poppies are projected onto the sails, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray