At least ten dead in Brazil landslide

Rescuers are searching for survivors of a mudslide in Brazil that has left at least ten people dead including a child. At least four people are still missing. It happened in the early hours of Saturday morning in the Niteroi area outside the capital Rio de Janeiro. Emergency workers said eleven people were pulled alive from the rubble, including a baby.

"I have a friend who lives up here." said one woman. "She called me at around 4:40 am in the morning to alert me that my cousin’s home had fallen."