Fans of Leicester city football club pararded through the city centre on Saturday in memory of its beloved owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.
Leicester FC remember their beloved owner with city march
Now Reading:
Leicester FC remember their beloved owner with city march
The idea for the parade was dreamt up by two teenage girls who manged to attract a crowd of 20,000 to take part.
The Thai owner of the club tragically died with four other pasengers in a helicopter crash.
It was flying them out of the club's stadium but crashed shortly after take off last month.