Raging wildfires kill nine people in California

Multiple fast-moving wildfires are burning in California, including one that triggered the evacuation of 75,000 homes near a city that is still recovering from a mass shooting earlier this week. At least nine people have so far been killed by the flames, fire chiefs said.

Five people died when fire engulfed their vehicles as they attempted to flee Paradise, a mountain town north of Sacramento mostly destroyed by one of three wildfires raging across the state, authorities said on Friday.