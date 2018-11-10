Raging wildfires kill nine people in California

Multiple fast-moving wildfires are burning in California, including one that triggered the evacuation of 75,000 homes near a city that is still recovering from a mass shooting earlier this week.
At least nine people have so far been killed by the flames, fire chiefs said.
Five people died when fire engulfed their vehicles as they attempted to flee Paradise, a mountain town north of Sacramento mostly destroyed by one of three wildfires raging across the state, authorities said on Friday.
An evacuation centre opened at in Thousand Oaks, northwest of Los Angeles, which had also served as a family assistance and reunification site following the gun attack that left 12 dead on Wednesday night.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department said mandatory evacuation orders have also been given in other parts of the county because of wildfires.
"Low humidity and strong winds are expected to continue through this morning," the National Weather Service in Los Angeles said on Twitter on Friday.