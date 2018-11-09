Obscene airborne image prompts Marine probe

Two US Marine Corps pilots are under investigation after a recent flight path over Southern California produced a phallic image.

The obscene outline was reported in late October by the Twitter account Aircraft Spots, which states that its purpose is to track military aircraft. The data pattern was made over the Salton Sea in California's Colorado Desert.

The account's initial misidentification of the flight as a U.S. Navy operation earned a swift response from the US Naval Air Forces' official Twitter account: "The aircraft in question is not a US Navy aircraft."

Aircraft Spots soon realized that it was a "USMC" plane, prompting reporters to reach out to the US Marine Corps media liaison.