Thousands evacuated as wildfire spreads in California

Multiple fast-moving wildfires are burning in California, including one that triggered the evacuation of 75,000 homes near a city that is still recovering from a mass shooting earlier this week.

An evacuation site opened at the Thousand Oaks Teen Center, northwest of Los Angeles, which had also served as a family assistance and reunification site following the gun attack that left 12 dead on Wednesday night.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said mandatory evacuation orders have also been given in other parts of the county because of wildfires.

"Low humidity and strong winds are expected to continue through this morning," the National Weather Service in Los Angeles said on Twitter on Friday.

An used car dealership is seen engulfed in flames during the Camp Fire in Paradise, CaliforniaReuters

Wind-driven ambers are seen during the Camp Fire in ParadiseReuters

An American flag is seen at an engulfed car dealership during the Camp Fire in ParadiseReuters

A building is engulfed in flames during the Camp Fire in ParadiseReuters

Firefighters battle to save structures while battling the Camp Fire in ParadiseReuters

US Forest Service firefighters monitor a back fire while battling to save homes at the Camp Fire in ParadiseReuters

