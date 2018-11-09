FBI says fatal plane crash by Horizon employee was intentional

A Horizon Air employee intentionally crashed a turboprop airplane he stole near Seattle in August, but there was no clear reason why he did it, federal investigators said Friday.

The FBI released its findings about two-and-a-half months after Richard Russell, of Sumner, Washington, stole a commuter plane from a Seattle airport and flew it around before crashing on a small island.

The agency said its probe didn't find any evidence related to "wider criminal activity or terrorist ideology" and that Russell acted alone in the planning and execution of the unauthorized flight.