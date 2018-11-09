Responsible for the economic development of Spain during the Renaissance, merino wool has always been regarded as one of the best quality wool you can find. The modern version, which is more refined comes primarily from New Zealand and Australia. Naturally renewable and biodegradable, merino wool is one of the most sustainable fiber available today for the fashion industry. The fleece is fine, soft and synonymous with good quality garments you can wear next to the skin. Many brands uses it to produce thick and chunky and warm, or lightweight soft and silky luxurious knitwear that will last for many seasons. Unlike nylon or polyester (man-made synthetic fiber), merino is an active fibre that reacts to changes in body temperature. Find below our selection of 100% merino wool sweater that will keep you warm all winter without compromising on style, durability and quality.