‘You are not a Christian democrat', Tusk

The Hungarian ruling party Fidesz and the PM Viktor Orban still raise concerns in the centre right political family, the European People's Party. After having backed the European Parliament's report which recommended to trigger Article 7 of the EU treaty and sanction Hungary over the rule of Law, now the EPP is coming under pressure to expel the party.

The biggest EP group adopted an emergency resolution demanding respect for the core values and freedoms of the European Union currently under threat. This resolution didn't name Hungary but many officials here in Helsinki said that this was a direct message to the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban who was also here.