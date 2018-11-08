The European People’s Party on Thursday chose Manfred Weber as its nominee for European Commission president over former Finnish Prime Minister Alexander Stubb.
Centre-right party chooses Weber for top EU job | Raw Politics
Weber, the German leader of the EPP grouping in the European Parliament, will be the centre-right party’s Spitzenkandidat or “lead candidate” in the European Parliament election to be held in May.
In a speech to his party on Thursday, he said: “I stand here not only to ask for your support as a candidate, but I stand here to ask you for a mandate, a mandate to change Europe!”
Raw Politics' correspondent Darren McCaffrey interviewed Weber in today's Raw Politics.
Take a look at the video above to see Raw Politics' panel of guests: Politico’s Lili Bayer, Euronews Hungarian correspondent Sandor Zsiros, and Swedish MEP Jasenko Selimovic discussing Weber and his motives.