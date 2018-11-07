BREAKING NEWS

World

Where are the 'safest places' to go on holiday, according to new data?

Where are the 'safest places' to go on holiday, according to new data?
New data, collated by Which? Travel, claims to have found the safest places to visit on holiday and some of the results might surprise you.

The list considers a range of statistics including crime rates, terrorism threats, the risk of natural disasters and health issues, across 20 countries.

In some categories, European and American destinations were shown to pose more of a risk to travellers than areas in the Middle East and North Africa.

The US, Italy, France and Greece were ranked less safe than Morocco and Jordan in terms of violent crime.

European countries including France, Iceland, Italy and Spain were considered the lowest risk for health problems, along with the UAE, Canada, Japan and the US.

In terms of the risk of violent crime, the top three safest destinations were not in the European Union (Iceland, UAE, Singapore), with Spain the highest member of the bloc in this category in fourth place.

Risk of violent crime

France was the only EU country to fall in the top five safest countries when considering the risk of natural disaster — Iceland and the UAE were again ranked highly in second and third position, with Barbados in the first position and Singapore in fourth.

Risk of natural disaster (from lowest to highest)

Barbados

Iceland

UAE

Singapore

France

Canada

Spain

US

Australia

Italy

Jordan

Turkey

South Africa

Mexico

Thailand

Morocco

India

Greece

Vietnam

Japan

Which? used natural disaster assessments from the World Risk Report, statistics on crime from the World Economic Fund, risk levels for terrorism from the UK Foreign Office (FCO) and health risk data from the NHS's "Fit for Travel" website.