Poland launches probe into Ukrainian-developed Nazi-like video game

A Ukrainian-developed video game, which allows players to embody a Nazi SS officer at an Auschwitz-like concentration camp, is being investigated by Polish authorities.

The controversial game, called "Cost of Freedom", is reportedly being developed by the Ukrainian company Alien Games.

Its trailer has been posted online and features players being able to send prisoners for 'disinfection' to a concentration camp similar to Auschwitz.

The District Prosecutor's Office in Warsaw confirmed to Euronews that an investigation was launched on October 16 into what it described as "an insult of the Polish Nation via the internet."

The game reportedly makes repeated references to "Polish death camps", which is highly offensive in Poland. The camps, where millions of Europeans were killed during the Second World War, were located in occupied Polish territory and run by the Nazis.

The trailer for "Cost of Freedom" shows that players can choose whether to play as rebelling prisoners or as Nazi guards.

About one-fifth of Poland's pre-war population perished between 1939 and 1945.

The prosecutor's office said evidence is currently being collected regarding Alien Games insulting the Polish nation and promoting a fascist regime.

The game now appears to have been re-worked, with a new version set to be released on November 18, where characters will be placed in Antarctica, neutral territory during the Second World War.

Euronews has reached out to the makers of the game for comment.