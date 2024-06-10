ADVERTISEMENT
Explosion in Polish weapons factory leaves one dead

K9 howitzers in the Polish Navy port of Gdynia, Poland, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
K9 howitzers in the Polish Navy port of Gdynia, Poland, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
A blast occurred at the Mesko arms factory in the southeastern Polish city of Skarzysko-Kamienna on Monday, resulting in a fire and the death of a 59-year-old worker.

An explosion at an armaments factory in Poland killed one and injured several, local media reported on Monday. 

The explosion started a fire and killed a 59-year-old worker at the Mesko weapon factory in the Polish city of Skarżysko-Kamienna.

Another employee was hospitalised after inhaling smoke, though his condition is not life-threatening, local authorities said. 

“We had an explosion at the rocket fuel centre, which was put into operation a few years ago,” said the plant’s chairwoman Elżbieta Śreniawska. 

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation. 

The factory — owned by the state-run Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa — manufactures defence products, anti-tank missiles and small arms ammunition. 

Poland has provided extensive military support for Ukraine, significantly increasing production for many local arms factories. 

