A blast occurred at the Mesko arms factory in the southeastern Polish city of Skarzysko-Kamienna on Monday, resulting in a fire and the death of a 59-year-old worker.

Another employee was hospitalised after inhaling smoke, though his condition is not life-threatening, local authorities said.

“We had an explosion at the rocket fuel centre, which was put into operation a few years ago,” said the plant’s chairwoman Elżbieta Śreniawska.

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.

The factory — owned by the state-run Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa — manufactures defence products, anti-tank missiles and small arms ammunition.

Poland has provided extensive military support for Ukraine, significantly increasing production for many local arms factories.