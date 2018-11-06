In this edition of the Brief we look at the future of diesel, Commission president candidate Timmermanns and Verhofstadt's campaign going on the road to Hungary.
"The rise of the East is often seen in the West as a threat, when it is in fact an enormous opportunity. Technology and innovation are endeavours that benefit from transnational cooperation and collaboration."Vijay Eswaran Entrepreneur, philanthropist and author
"Will history remember Merkel as the woman who helped build the current liberal world order or someone whose decisions have put it in jeopardy? Or both?"Emily Schultheis Freelance journalist based in Berlin
"The British government’s increasingly reactionary tactics and goals can be seen as part of a broader current in Western politics: that of the pent-up desire to hold on to the certainties of the past."Neena Gill Labour MEP for the West Midlands
"While her [Merkel's] initial decision to keep the borders open secured her the admiration and support of many, it also lead a significant rise of opposition which has manifested itself most strongly in the AfD."Leopold Traugott Policy analyst at the think tank Open Europe
"Although jihadist terrorist incidents have graver consequences in terms of fatalities, most terrorist incidents in Europe – two out of three attacks – were carried out by separatist groups in 2017."Zsófia Nagy Hungarian sociologist
The Brief: Dieselgate and the future