What a hoot! Moscow cafe lets owls roam free
A cafe that lets owls roam free has opened in the Russian capital Moscow
Owls' House has tawny, snowy, great gray, long-eared, barn, Ural and eagle varieties at its city centre location.
Just like a visit to Hogwarts of Harry Potter fame, guests can see eye-to-eye with an owl and have it perch on their shoulder, head or wherever the owl decides.
The idea for an owl cafe was a flight of fancy for owner Mark Lobyntsev after hearing about the idea on the internet.