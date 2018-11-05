BREAKING NEWS

Court orders Belgian ex-king to undergo DNA test

A Brussels court has ordered former Belgian King Albert II to undergo a DNA test within the next three months.

This is the latest twist in the Delphine Boël case.

The woman is trying to obtain the official recognition of his filiation.

The court established earlier Jacques Boël is not the biological father of Delphine Boël.