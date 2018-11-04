Thousands of Iranians have commemorated the anniversary of the 1979 takeover of the US Embassy. The crowd chanted "Down with the US" and "Death to Israel" as they set fire to American and Israeli flags.
Iranians mark embassy takeover on eve of US sanctions
Iranian students stormed the US Embassy on November 6, 1979, shortly after the Islamic Revolution, taking 52 Americans hostage for 444 days.
Sunday's (November 4) demonstration comes as Washington prepares to restore sanctions lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal.
On Friday (November 2), the Trump administration announced the restoration of sanctions on Iran's shipping, financial and energy sectors, the second batch of penalties to be restored from November 5th.
“Sanctions have always existed and we are used to them," one demonstrator said. "The tougher they are on us, the more resistant we become. The Iranian people will prove to them how loyal they are to their Supreme Leader (Khamenei) and that they will never abandon him.”
President Trump's decision to withdraw the US from the 2015 nuclear agreement has been widely condemned by the international community.