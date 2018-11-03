Zombies stagger through streets of Sao Paulo in annual parade
Hundreds of zombies staggered through the streets of Sao Paulo, Brazil on Friday for the city’s annual zombie walk.
Donning gruesome make-up and costumes, participants groaned through the city’s downtown area as Brazil marked All Souls’ Day.
The parade of the walking dead was first held in the city in 2007 and has grown in popularity each year.
Similar events are held in cities around the world, including New York, Singapore and Frankfurt.