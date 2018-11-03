A fireworks event in the UK has been evacuated after at least six children were injured when an inflatable slide collapsed at a funfair.
UK fireworks event evacuated after fairground ride collapses, injuring children
UK fireworks event evacuated after fairground ride collapses, injuring children
Surrey Police announced on Twitter that Woking Park, southern England, had been evacuated as people were gathering for fireworks celebrations after the inflatable slide collapsed.
The Southeast Coast Ambulance Service said its clinicians had treated six children on the scene “for potentially serious injuries”.
It said they were being transported to major trauma centres in London via air ambulance.
The ambulance service later updated the number to seven, but did not clarify whether the seventh patient was a child.
Organisers of the Woking Fireworks event said they were “very shocked and distressed by events in the funfair this evening.”
“We are focusing in assisting the emergency services in dealing with the injured children,” they added.
Firework displays are being held across the UK this weekend ahead of Bonfire Night on Monday. The annual event marks the Gunpowder Plot of November 5, 1605 — a thwarted act of terror in which Catholic conspirators planned to blow up the House of Lords.