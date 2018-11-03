Turkish president pens op-ed to demand Saudis answer questions over Khashoggi killing

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday used the Washington Post's opinion section to ask the government of Saudi Arabia to identify the killer of prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi — who had used the same platform to criticize the leadership of his homeland.

In the wake of Saudi Arabia's retreat from its initial claim that the journalist died after getting into a fight at the consulate, Erdogan wrote that major questions remain: who ordered the killing; where's his body; who received the journalist's remains?

"We know that the perpetrators are among the 18 suspects detained in Saudi Arabia," he wrote. "We also know that those individuals came to carry out their orders: Kill Khashoggi and leave. Finally, we know that the order to kill Khashoggi came from the highest levels of the Saudi government."