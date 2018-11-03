In Pictures: Leicester City owner Vichai remembered by footballers and loved ones

Thai billionaire and Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was remembered on Saturday by footballers, fans and loved ones in the UK and Thailand, a week after his death in a helicopter accident.

Vichai, 60, was killed last Saturday along with four others when his helicopter crashed outside Leicester City’s King Power Stadium, shortly after the club’s 1-1 draw with West Ham.

A funeral, closed to the public and media, was attended by Vichai’s family and friends, as well as Thai politicians and football officials.

The funeral began with a bathing ritual using water bestowed by the Thai King, and was followed by recitation ceremonies that will last for seven days.

In the UK, Leicester City players and fans wore T-shirts with a picture of Vichai and the words “The Boss” in his memory.

A minute's silence was also held at football matches across the UK in his honour.

Leicester City's Kasper Schmeichel with fellow players and staff during a minutes silence as part of remembrance commemorations and for Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, late chairman of Leicester City Football Club, before the match. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A picture of late Leicester CIty Chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha is displayed on the screen inside the stadium during a minute's silence before the match. REUTERS/Scott Heppell

Leicester City fans hold the flag of Thailand in remembrance of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, late chairman of Leicester City Football Club. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Leicester City players wearing shirts depicting Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, late chairman of Leicester City Football Club, during the warm up before the match. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Leicester City fans wearing shirts depicting Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, late chairman of Leicester City Football Club, inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Watford players line up during a minutes silence as part of remembrance commemorations and in memory or late Leicester CIty Chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha before the match against Newcastle United. REUTERS/Scott Heppell

Burnley and West Ham players during a minutes silence as part of remembrance commemorations and for Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, late chairman of Leicester City Football Club before the match. Reuters/Adam Holt

General view during a minutes silence as part of remembrance commemorations and for Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, late chairman of Leicester City Football Club before the match between West Ham and Burnley. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

General view of a shirt worn by a fan depicting Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, late chairman of Leicester City Football Club, inside the stadium before the match with Cardiff City. REUTERS/Darren Staples

oyal soldiers attend a procession at the temple where the funeral of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, late chairman of Leicester City Football Club took place, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A monk attends a procession with royal soldiers at the temple where the funeral of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, late chairman of Leicester City Football Club will take place, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

People are seen in front of a temple before a funeral of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, late chairman of Leicester City Football Club, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

People are seen through a glass door as they attend a funeral of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, late chairman of Leicester City Football Club, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Players line up during a minute's silence as part of remembrance commemorations and in memory of late Leicester CIty Chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha before the match between Everton and Brighton and Hove Albion Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Everton chairman Bill Kenwright and owner Farhad Moshiri hold a wreath as part of remembrance commemorations and in memory or late Leicester CIty Chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha before the match with Brighton and Hove Albion FC Reuters/Jason Cairnduff