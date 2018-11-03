Thai billionaire and Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was remembered on Saturday by footballers, fans and loved ones in the UK and Thailand, a week after his death in a helicopter accident.
In Pictures: Leicester City owner Vichai remembered by footballers and loved ones
Vichai, 60, was killed last Saturday along with four others when his helicopter crashed outside Leicester City’s King Power Stadium, shortly after the club’s 1-1 draw with West Ham.
A funeral, closed to the public and media, was attended by Vichai’s family and friends, as well as Thai politicians and football officials.
The funeral began with a bathing ritual using water bestowed by the Thai King, and was followed by recitation ceremonies that will last for seven days.
In the UK, Leicester City players and fans wore T-shirts with a picture of Vichai and the words “The Boss” in his memory.
A minute's silence was also held at football matches across the UK in his honour.