Taipei mayor releases viral rap video in re-election bid

The mayor of Taiwan’s capital, Taipei, has released a rap video as part of his re-election bid, in which he repeatedly urges voters to “do the right thing”.

Mayor Ko Wen-je, 59, collaborated with Taiwanese rapper Chunyan for the track, which has gone viral since it was released on Saturday, garnering almost 1.4 million views on YouTube in less than a week.

"Do the right thing, do things right", the doctor-turned-independent politician raps in the video, as he is seen dressed in a white shirt with a pen in his pocket and wearing glasses in the hallway of the municipal office.

Often known by the nickname “Ko-P”, the popular politician is known for his effective use of social media.

Ko, who became mayor after a landslide election victory in 2014, has been flagged by some media outlets as a possible presidential candidate, but some say he would struggle to take the post with the backing of a major party.

Local elections across the island nation are due later this month and are considered a warm-up for the 2020 presidential elections.