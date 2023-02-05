People look at lanterns for the Lantern Festival, marking the end of the Chinese lunar New Year celebrations in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.
WATCH: Celebrations mark the end of the Lunar New Year in Taiwan

Residents at a Taiwanese village took turns passing underneath a deity palanquin and couples race each other in a piggyback contest to mark the end of the traditional 15-days Lunar New Year celebration.

