Iraq sends up to 30,000 fighters to secure Syrian border from ISIS

A huge deployment of up to 30,000 fighters has been ordered along Iraq's western border amid fears that Islamic State could enter from Syria in a repeat of its 2014 offensive. Two Iraqi Army brigades, each comprising 3,000 to 5,000 troops, have been redeployed to border areas over the past two days in order to prevent extremist fighters crossing over, according to the Iraqi military.

In addition, Shiite Muslim militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), announced that 20,000 fighters have been redeployed to the same border "to provide border security after some Syrian villages fell under the control of ISIS."