The deaths of two Saudi sisters have been at the centre of a growing mystery.
Police investigate deaths of Saudi sisters
Now Reading:
Police investigate deaths of Saudi sisters
@ Copyright :NBC News
The bodies of 22-year-old Rotana Farea, and her 16-year old sister Tala Farea, were found last week in Hudson river - hundreds of kilometres from where they lived in Virginia.
Police say the girls' bodies were taped together and they were wearing similar clothes, dressed in black leggings and fur-lined black coats.
Investigators are still trying to determine how the girls died.
According to the Saudi embassy the young women were students, accompanying their brother in Washington.