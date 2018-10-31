Watch: Man jumps in freezing Russian river to rescue dog

How far would you go for puppy love?

Alexander Vetrov, from Russia, proved his devotion to his wife's dog when he jumped into freezing water to rescue the pooch.

The couple and their dog, Bulochka (Little bun), were crossing Grostkin Bridge in St Petersburg on October 28 when Bulochka slipped and fell into the Fotanka river.

Despite the temperature not being above four degrees celsius in the Russian city that day, Mr Vetrov "did not hesitate" to jump in after her.

"I was able to swim to the puppy, which had been knocked down by the current," he explained on Russian social media platform, VK.

"But the icy water took all the forces out of my body and if it were not for the unknown man who jumped in to help me and the dog get out, the story could have had a sad ending," he added.

Mr Vetrov and his wife swiftly appealed for help to "find this hero in a green hat" and have since announced on Mr Vetrov's VK page that they had found him - and arranged to meet him and his wife for a cup of tea.

As for Bulochka, her owners treated her to a slice of pizza to toast her good health.