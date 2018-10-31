Texas man arrested for allegedly plotting to kill, eat child

Text size Aa Aa

A Texas man was arrested for allegedly posting online about wanting to sexually assault, kill and eat a child before he arrived with a knife and plastic trash bags at a meeting point organized by an undercover cop, according to Florida officials.

Alexander Barter, 21, of Joaquin, Texas, was arrested on Oct. 19 after an undercover agent from the Brevard County Sheriff's Office saw a post online where Barter allegedly wrote he was looking for someone "who would allow him to commit necrophilia and cannibalism," according to a press release shared on Tuesday.