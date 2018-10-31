Pittsburgh police injured in synagogue mass shooting identified

Timothy Matson suffered multiple gunshot wounds; Daniel Mead suffered a gunshot wound to a hand; Anthony Burke was also recovering from a hand wound; and Michael Smidga had a shrapnel wound on his head, the department said in a statement.

The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety late Tuesday released the names of six officers shot or injured in Saturday's mass shooting at Tree of Life synagogue that left 11 people dead.

The ages of the officers was not revealed. Burke and Smidga have been released from care, the department said.

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center-Presbyterian said in a statement Monday that one of the officers, a 40-year-old, was still in critical condition; a 55-year-old lawman was said to have been stabilized.

Injured during the attack but not shot were John Persin, who was affected by hearing "issues," and Tyler Pashel, who sustained a knee injury, according to the public safety department's statement. Both were out of hospital care.

"These officers, and countless others, acted heroically in running towards gunfire to save citizens and their fellow officers, as did many others from Pittsburgh Public Safety and neighboring law enforcement agencies," the statement reads.

Earlier Tuesday President Donald Trump visited officers still being treated at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center-Presbyterian.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters aboard Air Force One on the return trip to Washington that the president met with an officer "who'd been shot seven times and was there with his family."

"The president was incredibly moved," she said. And he was impressed with how "supportive all of the law enforcement members were for one another," Sanders said.

She paraphrased the presdient's reaction to spending time with the officers — that it was "a great honor to be in Pittsburgh with the first lady, to be with such incredible people who had shown such bravery."

Authorities allege that Robert Bowers, 46, entered the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh during Saturday morning services and opened fire, killing 11. A social media account connected to Bowers featured anti-Semitic remarks.

Bowers faces 29 felony counts, including allegations that he used a firearm to commit murder and that he obstructed the exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death. Federal prosecutors said this week they plan to seek the death penalty.

Trump visited a memorial outside the synagogue Tuesday, saying, "Very sad. Very very sad."

"Hopefully we will learn a lot from what happened," he said.