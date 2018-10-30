BREAKING NEWS

Croatia's euro bid

The EU Commissioner for the euro, Valdis Dombrovskis, met with the Croatian government in Zagreb Monday to discuss the country's prospects to join the euro.

The first step for Croatia would be to fulfill the convergence criteria, and the second to implement structural reforms to improve the resilience of the economy, Dombrovskis said.

Especially the financial sector needs to be strengthened and the level of non-performing loans to be reduced, he said.