Donald and Melania Trump hand out Halloween sweets to children at White House
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump marked Halloween at the White House by handing out sweets to children.
The youngsters were dressed as superheroes, astronauts and princesses.
The South Portico was decorated with pumpkins, hay bales, and cornstalks, as a military band played spooky music.
The couple were not dressed up but smiled, chatted and posed for photos with the children as they distributed treats from wicker baskets.