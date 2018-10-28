Shanghai Art Aquarium celebrates Japanese culture

An Art Aquarium featuring 5,000 goldfish in illuminated tanks has made its debut in China.

The exhibition, created by Japanese artist Hidetomo Kimura, uses 100 fish bowls applied with LED lights and projection mapping to create an immersive experience that celebrates Japanese culture.

“Goldfish were introduced to Japan 500 years ago from China, and they have formed a goldfish culture in Japan and developed to this day," said Kimura.

Art Aquarium has already been held in 32 cities around the world but it is its first time in China.

The exhibition in Shanghai will run until February 17.