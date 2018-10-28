Plastic-free bathroom essentials

From toothpaste tubes to shampoo bottles, single-use razors to microbeads in scrubs, our bathrooms are filled with all sorts of plastics. The rooms itself is, in fact, made with plastic as this is the material most conventionally used to make shower trays, baths and toilet seats. So, going plastic free isn’t an easy task but with these simple swaps, it is possible to reduce one’s consumption tremendously. For example, toothbrushes are made from polypropylene and polyethylene, and Nylon bristles replaced animal hair in the 1930s. All of these are different types of plastics and given that doctors recommend getting rid of them every 3 months, they became quite inconvenient for the environment. The good news is many alternative exists - for toothbrushes and other items. Find below a selection of our favourite ones in this Living it shopping selection.

MEOW MEOW TWEET, Coconut Cacao Bar Sop, 126g, €12,50