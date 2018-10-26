At least 14 children were injured on Friday in a knife attack at a kindergarten in China's southwestern city of Chongqing, police said.
At least 14 children injured in knife attack at kindergarten in China
A 39-year-old woman, identified only by her surname Liu, attacked the children at the gate of the kindergarten with a kitchen knife, the local police said in a statement on their official Weibo account.
The attack took place at around 9.30am local time as the children returned from morning exercises.
The victims were taken to hospital while guards and staff at the kindergarten restrained the attacker, the statement said.
Police are investigating the incident, and have not yet given any possible motive for the attack.
In September, China executed a man convicted of killing nine students and injuring 11 in a knife attack at a middle school in the central province of Shaanxi.