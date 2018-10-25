'The one where a robbery suspect looks just like Ross'

As it turns out, this isn't "The One Where Ross Mugs Someone."

Blackpool Police in the U.K. posted a photo on Facebook Tuesday of a suspect holding a case of beer — or is it lager? — saying they believe he's connected to a robbery at a local restaurant. Officer Gareth Vickers told NBC News that the man in the photo isn't suspected of stealing the beer but rather a coat, wallet and cellphone from someone at Mr Basrai's restaurant on Sept. 20. The still surveillance photograph was later captured at a shop.

So many commenters pointed out that the suspect looked like actor David Schwimmer that the department had to clarify that they had "investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date."