Saudi Arabia

Live: Saudi sanctions, Brexit strategy, escalator accident

Live: Saudi sanctions, Brexit strategy, escalator accident

Live: Saudi sanctions, Brexit strategy, escalator accident
Good morning, Europe. Today we're watching:

Rome escalator accident: An escalator has given way at a metro station in Rome leaving more than 20 people injured, some of them seriously. Footage shows fans being crushed at the bottom of the escalator as it runs out of control.

Sanctions in Khashoggi death: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the United States is revoking visas for the Saudi men accused of killing journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Brexit: British Prime Minister Theresa May will address her Conservative Party lawmakers in parliament on Wednesday, her spokesman said, as she seeks to calm growing tensions over her Brexit strategy.

Follow our updates here: