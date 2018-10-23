Migrants trek in blazing heat through Mexico in their bid to reach the US
This is the throng of Central American migrants making their way up through Mexico towards the US border.
Men and women held the hands of young children as they walked in blazing hot conditions.
As they passed through Mexican villages they drew applause, cheers and donations of food and clothing.
Federal police monitored the caravan's progress from a helicopter and had a few units escorting it.
Migrants cited widespread poverty and gang violence in Honduras — one of the world's deadliest nations in terms of its murder rate — as their reasons for joining the caravan.