Khashoggi was victim of Saudi internet trolls, friend tells Euronews

Murdered writer Jamal Khashoggi was working on a project to expose Saudi Arabia's use of social media trolls and had himself fallen victim to online harassment, a friend told Euronews.

Omar Abdelaziz, a Saudi dissident activist now living in Canada, said he was collaborating on a number of campaigns with Khashoggi and that the latter had been attacked on Twitter by people he referred to as "electronic flies."

This describes a network of Twitter accounts, real people and bots, that amplify Saudi government denials of involvement and harassment of dissidents.

Among the human rights projects the pair were planning was an exposé of the use of social media by pro-government accounts under the title of “Nahlat,” which means bees in Arabic.

The New York Times reported last week that the government in Riyad had created an army of social media users, paid around $3,000 a month to attack critics and spread propaganda.

Abdelaziz also told Euronews that he talked regularly with his friend and that Khashoggi was planning to come and join him in Canada after securing documents he needed to remarry.

"I have known him for three years," Abdelaziz said, "but I did not agree with him politically because he seemed closer to the official approach. But things changed since Khashoggi left Saudi Arabia in September 2017. We reviewed this relationship and we got in touch almost every day."

He said the journalist was in contact with Saudi officials and he had a good relationship with many of them.

However, Abdelaziz claims to have warned that the country to “neutralise” Khashoggi and keep him away from other Saudi dissidents living abroad.

Khashoggi was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul where he had gone to pick up documents related to his marriage. His body has not been found.