Researchers have discovered twenty wooden, human-like sculptures along with an intricate adobe wall in northern Peru, according to government officials.
Human-like statues dating back to year 1,100 unearthed in Peru
The figures, 19 of which are in good condition, are thought to have been buried over 800 years ago.
Measuring 70 centimetres in height, the sculptures are the oldest idols discovered at the Chan Chan archaeological complex, located in the Moche valley, around 480 kilometres north of the Peruvian capital, Lima.
However, researchers believe they were created before the Chan Chan culture, possibly around the year 1,100 AD.
Peru's Minister of Culture Patricia Balbuena said the figures appear to be at the entrance of an important ceremonial centre or plaza.