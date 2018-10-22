BREAKING NEWS

Raw Politics: 60 seconds in Strasbourg

Raw Politics tells you what you all you need to know for the week ahead in Strasbourg in 60 seconds.

This week, single-use plastic will be debated, the EU budget for lawmakers, the EU is set to ramp up pressure for an investigation into Cambridge Analytica, and the EU will try and tackle the rise of the far right on the continent.

Watch the video above for more details.

