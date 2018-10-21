Prince Harry and Australian PM scale the Sydney Harbour Bridge
Britain's Prince Harry and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison climbed the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge on Friday to fly the Invictus Games flag.
Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are on day four of a 16-day tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand.
The main focus of the tour is the Invictus Games, which start in Sydney on Saturday.
The sporting event, founded by Harry in 2014, gives sick and injured military personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports such as wheelchair basketball.