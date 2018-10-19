Michelin-starred chef Thierry Voisin shares his Soy Milk Cream Poultry Tiramisu recipe with "Taste"

Ingredients:
- 400g poultry
- 20cl poultry stock
- 4 egg yolks
- 5cl water
- 30g soy milk cream
- 30g whipped cream
- Salt
- 1 gelatine sheet
- 1 lobster
- 20cl lobster consommé
- 2 gelatine sheets
- 3 drops of olive oil
- Chives
- Flowers
- Celery
Step by step :
- Whisk the egg yolks till creamy
- Add the gelatine
- Add the poultry, cooked and puréed, then the soy milk cream, followed by the whipped cream
- Pour into a ramekin, verrine, or similar small bowl
- Place the carved lobster on top , and the celery for that extra crunchiness
Presentation :
- Top off the plate with the lobster aspic, flower petals, and the chives