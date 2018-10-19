BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Taste

Michelin-starred chef Thierry Voisin shares his Soy Milk Cream Poultry Tiramisu recipe with "Taste"

Now Reading:

Michelin-starred chef Thierry Voisin shares his Soy Milk Cream Poultry Tiramisu recipe with "Taste"

Michelin-starred chef Thierry Voisin shares his Soy Milk Cream Poultry Tiramisu recipe with "Taste"
Text size Aa Aa

Ingredients:

  • 400g poultry
  • 20cl poultry stock
  • 4 egg yolks
  • 5cl water
  • 30g soy milk cream
  • 30g whipped cream
  • Salt
  • 1 gelatine sheet
  • 1 lobster
  • 20cl lobster consommé
  • 2 gelatine sheets
  • 3 drops of olive oil
  • Chives
  • Flowers
  • Celery

Step by step :

  • Whisk the egg yolks till creamy
  • Add the gelatine
  • Add the poultry, cooked and puréed, then the soy milk cream, followed by the whipped cream
  • Pour into a ramekin, verrine, or similar small bowl
  • Place the carved lobster on top , and the celery for that extra crunchiness

Presentation :

  • Top off the plate with the lobster aspic, flower petals, and the chives

More from Taste