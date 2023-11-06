Three ultra-premium Dominican rum blends capture the essence of Barceló’s elixir

‘Partner Content’ is used to describe brand content that is paid for and controlled by the advertiser rather than the Euronews editorial team. This content is produced by commercial departments and does not involve Euronews editorial staff or news journalists. The funding partner has control of the topics, content and final approval in collaboration with Euronews’ commercial production department.

Only select brands can showcase the wisdom and knowledge acquired over nearly a century of expertise in the field. It’s during these moments that they excel, creating unique experiences to delight connoisseur's palates, such as Ron Barceló’s Rare Blends Collection.

The flagship premium products of Barceló Imperial Porto Cask, Barceló Imperial Mizunara Cask, and Barceló Imperial Maple Cask are the result of the meticulous blend of Ron Barceló’s exclusive reserves, aged for more than a decade in unique oak barrels nestled in the Dominican Republic.

Derived from the nectar of carefully selected Dominican sugar cane juice, these exceptional liqueurs exude exquisite aromas that delight even the most refined palates, leaving an indelible mark on unforgettable evenings –distilling distinctive memories that never fail to surprise.

This outstanding saga summarises years of relentless research and expertise in perfecting these three blends, each with exclusive features that invite you to explore the world in every sip, revealing their outstanding profiles and engulfing tang.

These attributes are honoured while remaining mindful of the responsibility that accompanies being the benchmark in a particular domain. Barceló’s rum, the Dominican brand most awarded in the world, is also the first to be accredited as Carbon Neutral, leading the way towards a brighter future –caring for the environment and supporting local communities as a socially responsible company committed to the highest causes.

Embark on a journey that celebrates rarity, craftsmanship, and sustainability. Indulge in the Ron Barceló Rare Blends Collection and experience the epitome of luxury and flavour in every bottle, encapsulating the artistry of nature.

A SENSORY JOURNEY

1. Barceló Imperial Porto Cask: A Lush Purple Expedition

Sipping on a glass of Barceló Imperial Porto Cask, you’re transported to a lush, purplish amber world, diluted in a unique elixir aged in Tawny 10 Oporto wine barrels. The colour alone is a feast for the senses, setting the stage for what’s to come.

Delicate fragrances of fig and wild berry jams tantalize your senses like a palette of fruity hues, evoking the delectable flavours found in Porto’s culinary scene, a delightful fusion of rich ingredients.

After a first taste, you’ll encounter marked notes of English butterscotch and dried cherries, creating a silky and sweet aftertaste that lingers on your palate. Porto Cask is a beverage for those akin to dive into new experiential realms, who crave a visually captivating taste adventure.

2. Barceló Imperial Maple Cask: A Sweet and Silky Canvas

Still distilled, aged in oak barrels, and finished in maple wood, Barceló Imperial Maple Cask is the rarest of the premium liqueur saga –a work of art that combines sweet and silky visuals with bold, complex flavors. As you hold the glass, you’ll notice an unctuous body and long thin legs, eliciting a rich oil canvas.

Maple Cask delights the adventurous with fruity and floral aromas, accompanied by pleasant hints of melted caramel, plums, vanilla, and maple syrup. As this spirit makes contact with your lips, you’ll experience a symphony on your palate: Initially sweet, it then outlines wood and dried fruit flavours, ending with a lengthy but silky impression –a champion of taste and texture.

3. Barceló Imperial Mizunara Cask: An Amber Landscape with Intricate Strokes

The Barceló Imperial Mizunara Cask is a masterpiece of flavour and colour. When poured into a glass, it draws moderate tears and reveals an intense amber color with coppery glints, resembling a sunkissed, captivating landscape.

Quench yourself in a delightful rum with complex notes of vanilla, sandalwood, coconut, and ginger much like intricate strokes of flavor.

Accompanied by graceful toasted oak scents, this rum is concocted in Mizunara Japanese barrels. Upon nosing, the woody and mellow sensations induce memories perceived in the palate with a long, spicy, and dry aftertaste, reminiscent of the nuances in a beautifully painted scenery.

Ron Barceló Rare Blends Collection offers a sensory journey that marries taste with the visual and olfactory experiences. Perfect for a warm autumn evening in good company, combined with fine cigars, aged cheeses, elegant desserts, dark chocolate, and perhaps selected cuts of red meat. These rare elixirs are more than just a beverage; they're a synonym of adventure and discovery for intrepid taste buds.