Raising a Glass to Success: The Story of Ron Barceló

To sip the smooth, golden rum of Ron Barceló is also to savour the story of a Dominican brand achieving global renown.

A premium drink with complex flavours and a rich history spanning more than 90 years, Ron Barceló rum has a string of impressive successes, marking the brand as one of the best in the world. Today, we raise a glass to the journey, exploring the key ingredients that have helped make Ron Barceló a global leader.

From humble beginnings to global recognition

This story begins in 1929, fueled by the vision of two young Spaniards named Julián and Andrés Barceló. Determined to create the ‘best rum in the world’, they arrived in the Dominican Republic and founded Barceló & Co.

After years of dedication and experimentation, his venture finally bore fruit in 1950 with the launch of Barceló Blanco and Dorado, quickly capturing the hearts (and palates) of Dominicans countrywide.

A momentous occasion in the brand’s history came in 2001 when a group of Spanish businessmen partnered with Barceló & Co., helping to propel them from a local favourite to a recognised international brand. Fast forward to today, and Ron Barceló boasts a presence across five continents and over 90 countries, with over 150,000 barrels in maturation.

As of 2023, the brand maintains the coveted titles of the world's most exported dark rum, the Dominican Republic’s top export brand, and the best-selling spirit brand in Spain market, impressive feats that speak to Ron Barceló’s unwavering passion, diverse range and consistent quality.

Award-winning excellence and sustainable practices

Ron Barceló’s success goes beyond numbers, however. Over the years, their rums have garnered numerous awards for their exceptional taste and craftsmanship, a testament to their dedication to using only the finest ingredients and traditional ageing methods.

Noteworthy achievements include the brand’s inclusion in "The World's Most Powerful Rum Brands" list by Drinks International in 2022 and earning the title of the world's first carbon neutral rum brand back in 2016, demonstrating the brand’s commitment to sustainability and responsible production.

Innovation and diversity: catering to every palate

Understanding that rum lovers have diverse preferences, Ron Barceló continuously explores new flavours and expressions to ensure a well-rounded portfolio. From the smooth, light Barceló Blanco to the complex, aged Barceló Imperial, there's something for everyone. For the eco-conscious consumer, their Barceló Organic rum, made with sustainably sourced sugarcane, is a perfect choice.

More than just a brand: A cultural icon

Ron Barceló is deeply woven into the fabric of Dominican culture. Its iconic bottle design, inspired by the island's landscapes and history, is instantly recognisable. Its active support in cultural initiatives and events also serves to strengthen the brand’s connection to its Dominican roots.

Since 2009, the company has founded numerous social programmes among vulnerable communities through its AFD-Barceló Foundation. These programmes help support the families of “bateyes” (sugar workers’ settlements), especially in the San Pedro de Macorís province where the Ron Barceló factory is located, offering scholarships, meals, medical operations, environmental regeneration and orientation talks for marginalised peoples.

Notably, the brand is also one of few global rum producers to hold full ownership of its sugar cane fields. This, alongside community work, local investment and fiscal contributions, helps improve the economic development and social wellbeing of the Dominican nation while also enhancing successful operations.

Looking ahead: The future is golden for Ron Barceló

With ongoing expansion in Europe and Asia and a relentless focus on innovation, Ron Barceló’s future shines bright. Strategic partnerships, like the one with German supplier Henkell Freixenet, help further consolidate the brand’s presence in key markets, shown by an impressive 19 per cent growth rate in Europe and Asia over the last seven years.

As Ron Barceló continues to raise the bar for quality and sustainability, one thing is certain: its success story is far from over. So, the next time you raise a glass of Ron Barceló, remember not just the delicious taste, but the dedication, passion, and commitment that have made it a global icon.