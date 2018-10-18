Opera star Juan Diego Flórez returns to his roots in Latin America

He's famous for the great tenor arias. However at a performance in Argentina, opera star Juan Diego Flórez managed a balancing act between classical music on the one hand and Latin American classics on the other, with Vincenzo Scalera joining him on piano.

Juan Diego Flórez feels at home on the world's most important stages. But performing a concert at the Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires is, for the Peruvian singer, like going back to his roots. Apart from the great tenor arias, Floréz triumphed with songs from his childhood.

"This is fantastic to come back to Latin America, I come back to my land, let's say my extended land... Our music is so much from the bottom of the heart," he says.