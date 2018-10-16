Watch: Road collapses due to French floods

Heavy rain and flooding in southern France caused a road to collapse on Monday and a van slid into the gaping hole that opened up.
There were no casualties.
Firefighters from the Hérault department shared a video of what looked like a giant sinkhole that had engulfed the road, near an embankment and crash barrier.
At least 12 people have been killed and one person was still missing in southwestern France by some of the worst flash floods in a century, local authorities said on Monday.
Thousands were evacuated from the area, where officials said up to seven months' worth of rain fell on overnight on Sunday.
Among the worst hit areas were the villages of Conques-sur-Orbiel and Villardonnel in the Aude department, where the water rose as high as the first-floor windows of some houses.
The flash floods struck without warning and at least one victim was swept away by raging waters while sleeping, the prefect of Aude, Alain Thirion, told Reuters.
"The death toll risks going up," a spokesman for the Interior Ministry told BFM TV.