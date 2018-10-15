UK Prime Minister Theresa May is addressing MPs at the House of Commons ahead of an EU summit this Wednesday.
LIVE | UK Prime Minister Theresa May addresses the House of Commons
Talks ended in deadlock Sunday, after the meeting between European Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier and British Brexit minister Dominic Raab broke up after just one hour, leaving key issues such as the Irish border unresolved.
The meeting this Wednesday among EU leaders in Brussels was considered a deadline for a Brexit deal to be reached. However, with just days remaining, many suspect that the timetable may shift.
The Irish border has remained the key stumbling block to negotiations, with the EU proposing that Northern Ireland remain within the European single market, a suggestion which has been dismissed by Brexiteers. The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which props up May's minority government, have warned that they may vote down her budget proposal on October 29 should they be unsatisfied by an Irish border agreement.