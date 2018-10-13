After release from Turkey, pastor meets with Trump in Oval Office

President Donald Trump met with American pastor Andrew Brunson in the Oval Office on Saturday, one day after the North Carolina pastor was freed from detention in Turkey.Brunson was released on Friday after nearly two years in detention for terrorism charges and arrived in Washington D.C. on Saturday afternoon.Sitting in the Oval Office with Brunson, Trump congratulated the pastor repeatedly and thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for facilitating the release."Everybody wanted this to happen. I think we can say this was bipartisan. I think if there was ever a bipartisan event, this was it," Trump said.Brunson thanked Trump, his administration and senators who he said visited him while he was imprisoned. Brunson's wife, Norine Brunson, and their children also thanked Trump.

U.S. President Donald Trump and American evangelical Christian preacher Andrew Brunson participate in a prayer a day after he was released from a Turkish jail, in the Oval Office, on October 13, 2018, in Washington. Mark Wilson

"We want to thank the administration," Andrew Brunson said. "You really fought for us."He then asked to pray over the president, before kneeling and asking God to give the president "supernatural wisdom to lead the country."