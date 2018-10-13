French authorities are investigating potential match-fixing after a match between Paris Saint-Germain and Red Star Belgrade.
"Match-fixing" enquiry after PSG Vs. Red Star game
Now Reading:
"Match-fixing" enquiry after PSG Vs. Red Star game
This comes after a 6-1 defeat by the French team during the Champions League this month. French newspaper L'Equipe reported that a Red Star official is suspected of betting 5 million euros for the club to lose by five goals,
The prosecutor’s office was alerted by UEFA days before the game at the Parc des Princes.
Both clubs deny any wrongdoing.